‘The Raikar Case’ actress Parul Gulati says she is spending time with her mother amid coronavirus lockdown

Actress Parul Gulati, a popular name in the digital world, is in the limelight because of the much-hyped original The Raikar Case that went live on Voot Select a few days ago.

The series, which revolves around the dark secrets associated with a noted family, has clicked with a section of the audience due to effective presentation. Speaking exclusively to DH, Parul opened up on the OTT revolution and life under the COVID-19 lockdown.

Excerpts from the interview:

How was the experience of being a part of The Raikar Case?

Working on The Raikar Case was a nice experience as the series has a good story with a mystery element to it. I like watching such shows and wanted to experience things from the other side.

How did you prepare for The Raikar Case?

This is quite a different character when compared to the ones I have played in the past. I am nothing like Etasha in real life. So, I had to prep for the role. I participated in a workshop (organised by the team) to get into the skin of the character. Moreover, I followed the instructions given by the director and this made a difference.

What are the advantages of working in the digital medium?

It has been a good experience as I have been able to work with several wonderful artistes and it would not have been possible otherwise. The medium is also synonymous with freedom of expression.

How did the acting bug bite you?

It was not planned at all. I went for an audition when I was studying and this was my first taste of the entertainment industry. Initially, it was all hunky dory, but I soon bagged a Punjabi movie and this encouraged me to focus on acting as a career.

You are a trained actor. Has the training come in handy?

Broadly speaking, I have learnt more on the sets and not through workshops.

How are you passing time during the lockdown?

The lockdown has given me an opportunity to spend time with my mother. I am also spending time by working out.

What are your future plans?

Working in Bollywood is my dream and I had planned to enter the industry in 2020.

