‘The Raikar Case’: This Voot Select offering makes a decent impact

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Ashvini Bhave and Neil Bhoopalam

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Rating: 2.5/5

The eagerly-awaited The Raikar Case, which goes live on Voot Select on Thursday (April 9), is a decent attempt at storytelling that has the potential to click with a section of the audience. The show revolves around how a shocking incident exposes the darkest secrets associated with an esteemed family. The basic plot is gripping and works well in an Indian context, but it fails to reach its full potential as the screenplay is not as compelling as expected. The Raikar Case opens on a terrific note, but the subsequent action is unable to keep the audience hooked.

The first two episodes lack the urgency needed to make a thriller work. Luckily, things pick up from the episode onwards with a key revelation spicing up the action. The sequences featuring Atul Kulkarni and Neil Bhoopalam hit the right notes mainly because of the tension between the two men. Similarly, the scenes involving the Rang De Basanti actor and his reel wife make an impact for the right reasons. The same, however, cannot be said about some of the other key tracks as they lack depth. The climax, which is not meant for the faint-hearted, too might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Coming to performances, Kulkarni adds a new dimension to the reel action with his mature screen presence and ups his game when needed. Bhoopalam, sadly, fails to connect with the aam janta despite putting his best foot forward. Ashvini Manages to keep fans hooked with her layered act and proves that she has still got it. Similarly, Parul Gulati and Kunal Karan Kapoor do justice to their characters. The supporting cast is good.

The Raikar Case features a solid background that ups the recall value of most of the key sequences, similarly, the cinematography is up to the mark as it sets the mood for what is to follow. A key shot towards the end in particular bears testimony to the craftsmanship involved. The editing is just okay as some of the softer scenes drag. The other technical aspects have been handled well.