‘The Railway Men’: Gas tragedy drama falls short

This is not your sweeping saga of a disaster the nation has nearly forgotten about. Instead, the four-part series confines itself to the tale of a few good men (and a woman), who “did their duty” and did it courageously, braving it all — from the frustrating red tape to unprovoked apathy and, of course, the possibility of their own deaths. The series begins with Union Carbide predictably acting all slimy and suspicious. Warnings are blatantly ignored, safety assessments are gathering dust in fat files and supervisor Kamruddin’s (Dibyendu Bhattacharya in a striking cameo) warnings go unheeded. It is clear the producers wanted to make a high-pitched emotional drama and they are successful to a certain extent. However, this too falls prey to the typical Indian OTT disease — a love for excess. Attempts to mix an already meaty story with the anti-Sikh riots that followed Indira Gandhi’s death and top it with sly dollops of political posturing make the narration foggy in places — totally unnecessary one would think in a story about a gas tragedy!