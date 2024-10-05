The remarkable journey of R K Padmanabha

<p>In the tranquil village of Rudrapatna, nestled along the banks of the Cauvery river, a child was born on September 26, 1949, whose life would soon become entwined with the legacy of Karnatik music. R K Padmanabha or RKP as he is affectionately known, grew up surrounded by the spiritual and cultural richness of <br>his village.</p>.<p>Though RKP pursued formal education and earned a BSc Honours degree from Bangalore University, it was clear that music was his true calling. It wasn’t until the age of 25 that his latent musical talents bloomed, when he began rigorous training at the Vijaya College of Music in Bengaluru. Under the guidance of illustrious mentors like Nanjundaswamy, H R Seetharamashastri, and H V Krishnamurthy, RKP devoted himself entirely to music. </p>.<p>His voice, a deep majestic tone carries the resonance of the ‘Nadaswara bani’, a style known for its rich and full-throated delivery. His command over rhythm and melody is impeccable, often displaying his mastery through complex ‘varnas’ rendered in multiple ‘kala pramanams’ (tempos). His renditions transcend mere performances; they are deeply meditative experiences, crafted with meticulous attention to tradition while allowing room for creative exploration. </p>.<p><strong>Concerts and compositions</strong></p>.<p>One cannot speak of RKP without mentioning his legendary concerts. The six-and-a-half-hour kacheri at Basavapatna still resonates in the audience’s memory. The air seemed to hum in unison with his voice. His proficiency over rakthi ragas like Thodi and Kalyani, his impeccable alignment with shruthi, and his masterful breath control had left the audience in awe. </p>.<p>Whether composing a new kriti or crafting an intricate Ragam Taanam Pallavi, he tailors his renditions to reflect the moment. It is sometimes inspired by the event, sometimes by the organiser. He always finds a way to be relevant and connect with his rasikas, making each concert a very personal experience. </p>.<p>Whether a concert lasts three hours or six, the clarity and resonance of his voice remain intact from the first note to the final ‘Mangalam’. He once performed the alapana of Raga Kalyani in all 12 shrutis. </p>.<p>RKP boldly took on the remarkable feat of tuning the 100 slokas of Shankaracharya’s Soundharya Lahari into 100 different ragas in the form of kritis. This is considered a milestone in the history of Karnatik music. He also tuned and documented the sacred rivers of India where the slokas of Sri Vadiraja Swamy’s ‘Tirtha Prabandha’ were transformed into classical compositions. His year-long monthly performances at the Purandara Mantapa, where he composed 72 kritis in each of the 72 melakarta ragas, stand as a testament to his unwavering dedication to both music and spirituality. </p>.<p><strong>Unique teaching style</strong></p>.<p>As a teacher, he has nurtured countless students at the Sharada Kala Kendra, a school he founded in 1990 named after his mother, Sharadamma. His teaching style is unique. Eschewing the conventional classroom, he creates a dynamic and interactive environment where students are encouraged to analyse and demonstrate their understanding of music. His innovative approach extends beyond traditional pedagogy, often taking students on musical journeys known as ‘Gana Yaatre’, where they perform and learn new compositions in the very places where the music was originally inspired. </p>.<p>Among his many creative teaching tools is the ‘Gaana-Chakra’ series, where students are given the opportunity to perform and receive detailed, insightful feedback from RKP himself. </p>.<p>For more than three decades, RKP has been a tireless mentor, training and nurturing a vast ensemble in ghoshti gayana, an empowering movement, especially for women, whom he uplifts through the shared discipline of group singing. From the intricate Navagraha and Navavarna Kritis to the Pancharatna and Navaratri Kritis, he challenges them with the most complex pieces, instilling both musical prowess and a sense of community. With over 500 students spread across Bengaluru, RKP’s influence echoes far and wide. </p>.<p>During the lockdown, he conducted daily classes over conference calls, notating and teaching new kritis each day for over three months. The ‘Chintana’ series, launched during this period, further showcased his depth of knowledge, as he explained the historical and philosophical contexts of each kriti alongside his manodharma elaborations. RKP’s lasting contribution also includes the series Purandara Vani, where he recorded 100 rare ugabhogas of Purandaradasa during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>At the Karnataka Ganakala Parishat, where he serves as president, his students take on roles that help them understand the broader world of cultural management. As its president, RKP curates a wide range of events — from workshops and quizzes to large-scale conferences. Notably, he organises an annual music conference in his hometown of Rudrapatna, called the ‘Rudrapatna Sangeetotsava’, bringing together artistes and scholars to celebrate and preserve the traditions of the art form. Additionally, he curates quarterly music programs at the Vadiraja Kala Bhavana, dedicated to honouring the legacy of great Vaggeyakaaras of Karnatik music.</p>.<p><strong>Other contributions</strong></p>.<p>RKP’s contributions to Karnatik music extend far beyond his performances and teachings. He has composed over 700 pieces, introduced 37 new ragas, and crafted works ranging from varnas and kritis to tillanas and intricate pallavis. His renditions of various taanas, his mastery in the realm of laya, compositions written under the pen name ‘Padmanabha Dasa,’ reflect his devotion to his guru, Saint Vadiraja.</p>.<p>As if his accomplishments in the field of music weren’t enough, RKP’s influence has touched the world of drama and social reform. He has written, directed, and performed in musical plays that depict the lives of great composers and saints, such as ‘Vadiraja Vaibhava’ and ‘Purandara Mahima’. </p>.<p>Perhaps most profound is RKP’s lifelong commitment to his village, Rudrapatna. Through his efforts, the village has been transformed into a ‘Sangeeta-grama,’ attracting musicians and music lovers from across the world. </p>.<p>RKP’s recognition extends to 113 titles and 55 prestigious awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2020, and honorary doctorates from esteemed institutions such as Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence and Srividya University for Vedic Sciences, Florida.</p>.<p>In the year 2021, the Postal Department of Karnataka state recognised his achievements and released a postal cover in his honour, immortalising his contributions to the field of Karnatik music. He also has a road named after him in Chikkallasandra, Bengaluru.</p>