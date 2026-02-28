Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Rise of Ashoka' movie review: Movie on hair mafia tangled in tropes

Enter Ashoka, with dreams of becoming a revenue officer. When he learns about the plight of his community, he tears (quite literally and stylishly) those dreams and wages a war against Babji.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 23:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Rise of Ashoka
1.5/5
Director:Vinod V Dhondale
Cast:Sathish Ninasam, Sampath Maithreya, Sapthami Gowda, B Suresh
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 23:54 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Reviewmovie reviews

Follow us on :

Follow Us