'The Sabarmati Report' earns Rs 8 crore in opening weekend

<p>New Delhi: Vikrant Massey-starrer <em>The Sabarmati Report </em>earned over Rs 8 crore at the box office in its first weekend, the makers announced on Monday.</p>.<p>Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the Godhra burning train incident of 2002 which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. It hit the screens on Friday.</p>.<p>Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared the movie's three-day box office collection on its X handle.</p>.<p>"Earning Applause at the box office! Rs 8.05 crore," the poster read.</p><p>"The story of truth marches on with pride at the box office and we are grateful," the makers said in the caption.</p>.<p><em>The Sabarmati Report</em> earned Rs 1.69 crore on Friday and raised Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 3.74 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.</p>.<p>The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. </p>