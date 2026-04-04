Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Super Mario Galaxy' Movie review: Game over: Nothing super about this galaxy

There is nothing new or exciting about this movie, but for the exception of Bowser, who undergoes a metamorphosis in his behaviour.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie English (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Aaron Horvath
Cast:Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 00:47 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie ReviewSuper Mario

Follow us on :

Follow Us