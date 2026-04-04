<p class="bodytext">Nostalgia can often take you to new places and heights, but unfortunately, in the case of ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’, it seems that the pull of gravity is just dragging it to new lows.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Replicating the success of a cult game on the big screen is hard. And this <br />adaptation fails to stick to the landing, ultimately finding itself in a pipe which leads to the drain.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mario and Luigi return, this time to save Princess Rosalina, who has been abducted by Bowser Jr determined to make his dad proud. Bowser Jr has created a galaxy envisioned by Bowser, with Rosalina destined to be the power source for his diabolical weapon.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Princess Peach is the first one to embark on this rescue mission, leaving Mario and Luigi in charge of the Mushroom Kingdom. The plot then goes the predictable route, as the brothers join the Princess and make new friends along the way.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There is nothing new or exciting about this movie, but for the exception of Bowser, who undergoes a metamorphosis in his behaviour.</p>.'Super Mario' to 'Michael': 5 Major Hollywood Releases to Watch in April 2026.<p class="bodytext">So how does a classic game go from evoking nostalgic memories to making you wonder who wrote the script and why? The movie feels forced on occasions and extremely predictable. The only saving grace is Bowser, who leaves a bigger impact than anyone else.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ultimately, this movie could have used some really good plumbers to fix the multiple leaks.</p>