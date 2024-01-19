'The Terminal List' prequel series greenlit by Prime Video

Los Angeles: The prequel series to Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is officially moving forward at streaming service Prime Video.
Titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show.
Prime Video shared the news on Instagram and said the show will soon begin production.
"From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @jackcarrusa–introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year," the streamer posted alongside a poster of the new series.
The announcement comes a year after it was reported that the streamer is working on a prequel series, which would focus on Kitsch's Edwards. The prequel will take viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.
Prime Video also renewedThe Terminal List for season two, which will be based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel True Believer.
The Terminal List created by David DiGilio, followed Pratt's James Reece, a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family. It also featured Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.
The show is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.