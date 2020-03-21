'The Test’ review: This Amazon Prime offering hits the right notes

Rating: 3.5/5

The Amazon Prime original The Test, which was released on the popular streaming platform a few days ago, is a gripping and intense documentary series that delivers more than expected. The eight-episode show revolves around the resurgence of the Australian cricket team after the infamous ball-tampering scandal that resulted in Captain Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner being banned for one year.

The opening episode focuses on the aftermath of the “sandpaper gate” and highlights how the duo faced backlash for their actions. The makers have done a good job of highlighting the Impact of the controversy without portraying Smith and Warner as villains, which makes The Test a highly positive and balanced affair.

The subsequent episodes deal with the struggles faced by a new look Australian side when they lock horns with in-form opponents. The traumatic England series, which saw “the brand” take a beating, in particular, is one of the major highlights of the show as it sets the mood for what is to follow and indirectly makes the payoff sweeter. The following episodes are equally (if not more) intense than the initial ones and this results in a consistent viewing experience. The makers need to be praised for capturing the aura of “boxing day”.

Numerous biting interviews heighten the impact of the show and enhance its authenticity by humanising the stars of the “Gentleman’s Game”. The “coaches' meeting” segments too add a new dimension to The Test, highlighting the hard work and brainstorming that goes on behind the scenes. That said and done, they are not as hard-hitting as the emotional interviews.

Footage from the various tours is used rather skillfully and this goes a long way in furthering the narrative. The background music is a big positive as it heightens the recall of the “action”. The other technical departments have been handled reasonably well.

To cut a long story short, The Test hits it out of the park