The towel fight scene with Katrina at Hammam was pretty epic: Michelle Lee

Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, has shared screen spaced with Scarlett Johannson in Black Widow, Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Brad Pitt in Bullet Train and Tom Hardy in Venom.

The actresses will now be seen with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in their action spectacle Tiger 3. With Katrina, she has delivered the most viral action sequence on the internet in a long, long time - the towel fight scene at a Turkish hammam in Tiger 3.

Michelle isn’t surprised that the towel fight set-piece has become one of the biggest talking points ever since the release of the Tiger 3 trailer.

Opening about the viral fight scene, Michelle reveals Katrina and she had rehearsed for over two weeks before they shot the sequence.