'The Twilight Zone', 'Upload', 'Devs' and more:9 dystopian shows that explore the unknown

There's no denying the fact that the digital revolution has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry by making international content available for the aam janta. Most streamers are home to a vast variety of shows that cater to the tastes of one and all. While thrillers and dramas remain the top choice of of most 'OTTians, the the dystopian genre is catching on. Here is a look at some riveting series that will give you 'a taste of the unknown'.