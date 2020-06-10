'The Twilight Zone', 'Upload', 'Devs' and more:9 dystopian shows that explore the unknown

There's no denying the fact that the digital revolution has redefined the tenets of the entertainment industry by making international content available for the aam janta. Most streamers are home to a vast variety of shows that cater to the tastes of one and all. While thrillers and dramas remain the top choice of of most 'OTTians, the the dystopian genre is catching on. Here is a look at some riveting series that will give you 'a taste of the unknown'.
The Twilight Zone (Voot Select)
An adaptation of the classic series of the same name, the ambitious show revolves how despair and prjiduce are an inseperable part of one existence. According to the maker, The Twilght Zone is 'The Godfather' of the sci-fi genre.
Dark (Netflix)
An underrated Netflix offering, Dark is set in a German town and touches upon what happens when four families set out on a 'frantic hunt'. Many feel, it clicked with the target audience due to its strong family connect. (Credit: IMDb)
Devs (Hotstar)
A riveting thriller, Devs revolves around the exploits of a software engineer who undertakes a dangerous mission following the 'murder' of her lover. It features actress Sonoya Mizuno in the lead.(Credit: IMDb)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
A gamechanger for the genre, Black Mirror is an anthology series that explores the most sinister instincts and greatest innovations of the human race. Nearly all episodes/seasons have received rave reviews from the target audience. (Credit: IMDb)
Upload (Amazon Prime Video)
Exploring the concept of the 'afterlife', Upload is set in a futuristic world where people have the luxury of uploading/preserving their conciousness. A light-hearted affair, the series is a feast for all and sundry.(Credit: IMDb)
The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video)
Boasting of an imaginative screeplay, The Expanse revolves around what happens when three people from completely different backgrounds (and dimensions) come to know about a conspiracy to destroy a 'rebellious colony' on the astroid belt. (Credit: IMDb)
Alterred Carbon (Netflix)
A gem of a show, Altered Carbon is set in a world where conciousness can be transferred to different bodies. Based on a book of the same name, it stars Joel Kinnaman and James Purefoy. (Credit: IMDb)
Leila (Netflix)
Featuring Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi in the lead, Leila is set in a futuristic world and touches upon the challenges associated with life under totalitarian regime. It clicked with a section of the audience receiving mixed reviews. (Credit: IMDb)
Rick And Morty (Available on Netflix)
Revolving around the inter-dimensional adventures of a brilliant scientist/inventor and his grandson, Rick And Morty is a whacky yet enjoyable experience for fans of the genre.(Credit: IMDb)