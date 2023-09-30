The Vaccine War| Vaccine nationalism with a dose of misinformation

Many inaccuracies creep in. Dr Priya Abraham (Pallavi Joshi), celebrated scientist and director of NIV, claims that for 70 years India didn’t make a single vaccine! In another scene, when the ICMR chief says, “The PM has declared that only science can win this war over Covid,” Dr Nivedita remarks, “I have been a scientist for years, and this is the first time I am hearing such words.' It is possible, at this stage, that you recall how our prime minister encouraged the country to bang plates and tumblers to scare the virus away!