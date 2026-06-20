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'The Voice of Hind Rajab' movie review: A painful and agonising retelling 

Hind Rajab is surrounded by her dead family members in a car under fire in Gaza. Her older cousin, who reached out to the Red Crescent for help, is also killed.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 21:43 IST
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The Voice of Hind Rajab Palestinian Arabic (Theatres)
4/5
Director:Kaouther Ben Hania
Cast: Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury
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Published 19 June 2026, 21:43 IST
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