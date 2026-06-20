'The Voice of Hind Rajab' movie review: A painful and agonising retelling 

<p class="bodytext">‘Come take me. Will you come and take me? I'm so scared, please come’, were the words five-year-old Hind Rajab continuously repeated before she was brutally murdered by Israeli soldiers in an act of genocidal violence. ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ is an agonising retelling of how the little girl could not be rescued.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hind Rajab is surrounded by her dead family members in a car under fire in Gaza. Her older cousin, who reached out to the Red Crescent for help, is also killed. Around her, everything has fallen apart after Israeli soldiers bombed the area. She repeatedly asks rescuers if they will come before darkness falls because she is scared of the dark. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Directed by Tunisian filmmaker, Kaouther Ben Hania, the docudrama incorporates the 70-minute audio recording released by the Red Crescent Society. It is a haunting look at violence in Palestine through the lens of a child. Set in an emergency call centre, actors speak and respond to Rajab’s desperate plea for help. It never comes. The film also captures the distressing, heated and helpless atmosphere in the call centre where volunteers are furious and get into an argument about the best way to tackle the situation. That Rajab’s location is nowhere near where they are stationed is further cause for frustration. And the audiences reflect that emotion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The film arrives in India at a time when questions of accountability remain extremely urgent. As the film recalls the killing of Rajab, the Hind Rajab Foundation continues to pursue legal action against individuals accused of war crimes, some of whom are reportedly holidaying in Indian mountains. The haunting gap between evidence and accountability extends beyond the film’s final frame.</p>