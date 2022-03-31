The Wanted singer dies of brain tumour aged 33

Tom Parker, one of five members of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday aged 33, less than two years after revealing he was suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.
The singer from northwest England announced the diagnosis in October 2020 and, after undergoing treatment, joined the rest of the band on a reunion tour in March.
But his actress wife Kelsey Hardwick wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."
The remaining four bandmates said: "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."
Parker and Hardwick have two small children, including one born after his diagnosis.
"I'm going to be here," he told OK! magazine at the time. "I'm going to fight this."
Formed in 2009, The Wanted had number-one singles in Britain with All Time Low and Glad You Came, the latter also reaching number three in the US Billboard chart.
