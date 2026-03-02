<p>Hollywood’s favourite power couple, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tom-holland">Tom Holland</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zendaya">Zendaya</a>, have reportedly said ‘I do’ in a private ceremony and have kept their wedding a secret. However, it is no longer a secret, as Zendaya’s long-time friend and stylist, Law Roach, dropped a bombshell at a recent award ceremony.</p><p>On her arrival on the red carpet at the Actor Awards on March 1, Law told <em>Access Hollywood</em> that 'the wedding has already happened'. As the reporter went on to reconfirm the same, Roach said, "It's very true."</p>.From riveting returns to slated sequels: A film lover's guide to the 2026 ahead.<p>News of their wedding is exploding online, sparking a massive wave of excitement among fans who have been rooting for this for years. Earlier, Zendaya set the rumour mill spinning during an outing in Los Angeles on February 18. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she had swapped the massive 5-carat diamond, which she wore to the 2025 Golden Globes, for a different piece of jewellery.</p><p>Despite making their relationship public in 2021, Holland and Zendaya, the couple, have largely kept their relationship private, away from the public eye. However, during an appearance on the Smartless podcast in July 2023, Tom said, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life."</p><p>In another media outing in June 2023, Tom told <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible."</p><p>On the professional front, Zendaya is set for a whirlwind 2026, with a perfect mix of auteur-driven films like <em>The Drama</em> and <em>The Odyssey</em> and massive franchise projects like <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</em> and <em>Dune: Part Three</em>. To top it all off, she’s finally bringing Rue back to screens for <em>Euphoria Season 3</em>.</p><p>On the other hand, Tom Holland is also gearing up for a grand 2026. He’ll be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, <em>The Odyssey</em>, launching July 17, followed just two weeks later by his own blockbuster, <em>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</em>, on July 31. Fans can also look forward to seeing him return to the Avengers fold when <em>Avengers: Doomsday</em> hits theatres in December.</p>