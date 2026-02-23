<p>Lovebirds <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashmika-mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay-deverakonda">Vijay Deverakonda</a> are officially tying the knot at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur. Visuals of the couple leaving Udaipur Airport are currently going viral on social media. This is their high-profile debut after officially announcing they are tying the knot.</p><p>The duo tried their hardest to keep their wedding under wraps, but the media bubble eventually burst as rumours went viral. Their official confirmation has only added fuel to the fire, turning this into the most talked-about celebrity wedding of 2026 and leaving fans more eager than ever for the first wedding photos.</p>.'The wedding of Virosh': Rashmika and Vijay confirm marriage in a heartfelt social media post.<p>The couple were seen putting their best foot forward as they headed to Udaipur in dashing ensembles. While Vijay oozed swag in a white shirt and black trousers, which he paired with a leather jacket, Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, exuded "lady boss" energy in a chic grey blazer and trousers with a crisp white shirt. The couple kicked off a fashionable start to their highly anticipated 2026 wedding.</p><p>Last evening, Rashmika and Vijay made their relationship official and dedicated their wedding to their fans, who coined the name 'Virosh' for them. They now call their big day 'the Wedding of Virosh'.</p><p>Days ahead of the grand wedding, their reception invite bearing the reception date of their Hyderabad reception leaked online. The couple's pre-wedding festivities will begin tomorrow, culminating in the wedding on February 26.</p>