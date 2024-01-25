Theatre should lead to social action: Veteran Kannada actor Laxmi Chandrasekhar

"Her search for a clearer picture of Anna leads her to Greer's book on her, Shakespeare's Wife. That book lets you see her story in a totally different light. So, after adding things into what we already had, we're able to do a play which represented Anna as a strong woman who lived alone for 30 years, deserted by her husband, bringing up his three children by herself."

"That must not have been easy, and it was unfair that a woman of her calibre should be represented the way she had been throughout centuries. Our Shakespeare's Wife takes Anna out of that rut," said Chandrasekhar.