‘Theatre, to me, is real adventure…’

Cut-off box - Keerthan to the rescue Since my childhood snakes have captivated me with their uniqueness and beauty. Sadly they are often misunderstood making them vulnerable to harm. Much like other creatures they play a vital role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem emphasising the crucial need for snake conservation in the face of deforestation. I am actively involved in rescuing snakes. Snake rescues demand keen awareness and confidence a sentiment that resonates with stage performance where a single step can result in failure. You have just one opportunity to get it right.