The Lead: The future of single-screen theatres in Karnataka

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH journalist Vivek M V speaks to Ventakesh Reddy, treasurer of Karnataka exhibitors' association, about the challenges mounted by Covid-19, OTT and others to the single screen theatres in Karnataka.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.