The Lead: The future of single-screen theatres in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 08:27 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH journalist Vivek M V speaks to Ventakesh Reddy, treasurer of Karnataka exhibitors' association, about the challenges mounted by Covid-19, OTT and others to the single screen theatres in Karnataka.

DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
OTT platform
Theatres
DH Entertainment

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

