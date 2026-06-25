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Theft at Ravi Mohan's residence: House help accused of stealing over Rs 10 lakh jewellery & cash

According to initial statements, his domestic staff allegedly swindled off cash and high-end jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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