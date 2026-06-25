Theft at Ravi Mohan's residence: House help accused of stealing over Rs 10 lakh jewellery & cash

<p>Actor Ravi Mohan (popularly known as Jayam Ravi) has found himself back in the headlines following a reported burglary at his Chennai home. According to initial statements, his domestic staff allegedly swindled off cash and high-end jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh.</p><p>The situation escalated on Monday when the police control room received a call reporting that a househelp who went to work at the actor's Injambakkam bungalow had mysteriously vanished.</p>.Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with 'Benz' days after announcing acting break amid divorce with Aarti Ravi.<p>When Neelankarai police arrived at the posh Chennai property to investigate, they reportedly discovered that two female house helps and a young boy were being detained inside the house.</p><p>It was alleged that the domestic workers were being held captive over suspicions of stealing from the <em>Benz</em> star. The police stepped in to halt the unauthorised questioning, saying that all criminal allegations require due process rather than taking the law into one's own hands through unlawful detention.</p>.'My films won’t release until I get a divorce': Ravi Mohan’s emotional outburst sends shockwaves through Tamil Cinema Industry.<p>After helping the house help and the boy safely leave the premises, the authorities advised the residents to bring proper proof to the station if they wished to formally pursue a robbery complaint.</p><p>Following this, Ravi Mohan’s manager officially lodged a complaint against the domestic staff, alleging the theft of a diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash. However, ambiguity remains over whether the actor was present at the residence during the incident and authorities have yet to clarify if any legal action will be taken regarding the alleged unlawful detention of the workers.</p>.Aarti Ravi's mother comes in support of her after Ravi Mohan's shocking claims about their marriage.<p>Meanwhile, the actor and his representatives are yet to issue an official statement on the incident or react to the allegations.</p><p>On the professional front, Ravi Mohan is running busy with multiple projects as both an actor and producer. Under his newly launched banner, Ravi Mohan Studios, his projects include <em>Bro Code, Khakhi Squad</em> and his directorial debut, <em>An Ordinary Man</em>. Additionally, his upcoming acting slate features highly anticipated projects like <em>Benz</em> and the political thriller <em>Karathey Babu</em>.</p>