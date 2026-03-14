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'There can truly be only one Aamir': Aamir Khan gets heartfelt birthday wish from Saira Banu

Calling Aamir a constant source of affection, Saira Banu fondly recalled Aamir’s deep-rooted respect for Dilip Sahab and thanked him for being a pillar of support.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:59 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAamir KhanTrendingSaira BanuFilmyzilla

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