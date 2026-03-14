<p>Taking a trip down memory lane, industry veteran Saira Banu penned a heartfelt birthday note for Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Calling him a constant source of affection, she fondly recalled Aamir’s deep-rooted respect for Dilip Sahab and thanked him for being a pillar of support. She described his relationship with her family as one built on years of genuine love.</p><p>Taking to social media, Saira Banu wrote, “Just a few days ago, when Aamir Khan arrived to see me, accompanied by Gauri, my heart was filled with a warmth that only the presence of dear and familiar souls can bring.</p><p>Aamir has always been, in my experience, one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person one could hope to know. His admiration for Dilip Sahib, was never merely that of an admirer from afar. It was a regard born of genuine affection that revealed itself time and again through the years.</p><p>Through moments both joyous and difficult, Aamir remained close to us.</p><p>During the rather complicated journey of bringing Dilip Sahib’s book to life, he extended his support with remarkable care. </p><p>In times of illness, when the hospital corridors felt particularly long and heavy, he was there as well offering quiet companionship and a kindness that I shall never forget.</p><p>It is such gestures, so unassuming yet so meaningful, that reveal the true measure of a person.</p><p>Thus, when he stepped into my home a few days ago, it was not simply a visit it felt as though a beloved member of the family had come calling.</p><p>On this special day, as the world celebrates your birthday, Aamir, I wish to say that while millions admire the brilliance of the artist you are, those of us who know you cherish the rare and wonderful human being you have always remained.</p><p>There can truly be only one Aamir.</p><p>Happy Birthday </p><p>With love,</p><p>Saira (sic)</p>.<p>Saira Banu remains one of the most celebrated actresses of Indian cinema. Most famous for her effortless poise and career-defining roles, she was the undisputed queen of the screen for two decades. Even today, her influence as a pioneer of the industry remains a point of admiration for scores of fans.</p>