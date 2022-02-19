There was an instant connect, such instincts can't go wrong: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on maiden music video 'Musafir'

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Kollywood legend Rajinikanth's daughter, says that she decided to work on her upcoming and maiden music video Musafir as she fell in love with the composition. The 3 helmer revealed that she enjoyed collaborating with Prerna V Arora for the project as she is an easy person to work with. Aishwaryaa added that the producer is a kind-hearted individual who can make anyone feel at ease.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you give the nod to Musafir?

In a way, it was the other way around as Musafir found me. There was an instant connect with the song when I heard it. Such a connection can never go wrong. I feel it is a blessing to start off with something so beautiful in a different language.

How was the experience of working with Prerna?

She is a very giving person and has a lovely heart. Prerna can make you feel at home. You never feel you are working with somebody else (somebody you don't know). In fact, with her, you feel that you are working with a friend or a sister. She also comes across as a bold businesswoman.

Is a music video more or less challenging than a feature film?

I don't know whether it's easier or difficult. I just feel that it is a different experience. In feature films, you can show the whole story as there are no time constraints. Here there are time constraints. As such, the process is challenging.

This is the first time you are directing in Hindi.

I am glad to direct something that is set in a different space for my first time in Hindi. I hope to do more such projects.

What is the best professional advice you have ever received?

My brother-in-law once told me 'don't let anyone undermine you and also never be scared'. The second you are scared people will walk all over you.

Any plans to turn actor?

This video is releasing in five languages with the same visuals but different singers. It is a big responsibility. I have my hands full at the moment so I don't know.