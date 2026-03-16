‘They did nothing’: Singer Chinmayi slams Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth against sexual harassment allegations
Singer Chinmayi criticised Indian cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth over their congratulatory messages to poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on his Jnanpith Award honour. She reacted strongly to honour someone who is accused of sexual misconduct.
Sri Rajinikanth and Sri Kamal Haasan - are powerful men in the Industry, legends who are saying 17 Women speaking up about sexual harassment, one of whom got banned in front of their eyes and they did NOTHING with all their power, makes no difference.