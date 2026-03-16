Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘They did nothing’: Singer Chinmayi slams Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth against sexual harassment allegations

Singer Chinmayi criticised Indian cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth over their congratulatory messages to poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on his Jnanpith Award honour. She reacted strongly to honour someone who is accused of sexual misconduct.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 08:53 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaKamal HaasanChinmayi SripadaVairamuthuTrendingRajinikanthFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us