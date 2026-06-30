'They wanted more cleavage': Zeenat Aman opens up on her sex symbol image

<p>Veteran actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=zeenat%20aman">Zeenat Aman</a> has recently opened up about her 'sex symbol' image and how filmmakers only wanted to focus on her body.</p><p>In an interview with Shubra Aiyappa on her YouTube channel, Zeenat Aman, while discussing her Bollywood journey, opened up how the sex symbol tag stayed with her for a long time.</p><p>"I always found that there was such disparity between what was projected about me, and the person that I truly was. The sex symbol tag stayed with me for a very long time. When people would meet me, they would realise that I was truly nothing like the characters I portrayed," Zeenat said.</p>.'The entitlement is real': Dia Mirza receives flak for boasting about how son Avyaan 'schooled' coconut vendor.<p>She went on to reveal that back then filmmakers wanted focus more on her body rather than work.</p><p>"Nobody was interested in me being cerebral. They were only interested in gayegi, nachegi, do dialogue bolegi, bheegegi, barish mein. I feel that my contributions were always modest and the additions that people wanted were not so modest. It has happened to me on several films where they wanted more cleavage, more of the back showing, that came from the production," she added.</p><p>Zeenat, who is now called an actress who was much ahead of time, is one of the trailblazing icons of 1970s and 80s Bollywood. She is known for her role in films like <em>Heera Panna</em> (1973), <em>Manoranjan</em> (1974) <em>Warrant</em> (1975) and <em>Dharam Veer</em> (1977).</p><p>She often stirred up controversy for her bold roles and looks particularly as Rupa in Raj Kapoor’s 1978 classic drama <em>Satyam Shivam Sundaram.</em></p><p>Years later, taking to Instagram, Zeenat addressed the controversy around her look in the film.</p>.'Awarapan 2' teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam; Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi join his painful world.<p>"Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body. I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo from her look test for the film.</p><p>She added, "Director Raj Kapoor (Rajji) had brought me on board the film, but was concerned about my “western” image. He was unsure whether the audience would accept me in this avatar, and so conducted this look test. Later, on the basis of this test, we shot a small reel picturised on Lata ji’s famous song ‘Jaago Mohan Pyare’ from the 1956 film Jagte Raho."</p><p>She further revealed that Raj Kapoor held a screening of the reel at R K Studios "to gauge the response of his distributors to me in this role". </p><p>"After that first screening, the rights for all territories were immediately sold," she wrote.</p>.Kangana Ranaut reacts after Vir Das calls claims of getting injured during kissing scene 'pure fiction'.<p><strong>Zeenat Aman's upcoming project</strong> </p><p>Zeenat will be next seen in <em>Bun Tikki</em>, which is directed by Faraaz Arif and also stars Shabana Azmi.</p>