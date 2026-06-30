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'They wanted more cleavage': Zeenat Aman opens up on her sex symbol image

In an interview with Shubra Aiyappa on her YouTube channel, Zeenat Aman, while discussing her Bollywood journey, opened up how the sex symbol tag stayed with her for a long time.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:43 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTrendingActorFilmyzilla

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