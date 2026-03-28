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'They Will Kill You' movie review: This video game-like thriller never levels up

‘They Will Kill You’ is Kirill Sokolov’s third comedy thriller in the past decade.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:36 IST
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They Will Kill You
1/5
Director:Kirill Sokolov
Cast:Zazie Beetz, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:36 IST
EntertainmentHollywoodMovie Review

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