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They will—but when and how?: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s wedding fascinates, flummoxes all

The couple have made no public statements about their ‌plans
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:48 IST
Entertainment NewsweddingTaylor Swift

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