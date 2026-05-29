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'This can’t be national news, it’s a digital detox': Karan Johar on unfollowing Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & co.

Many debated that his decision was due to a personal disagreement, a professional fallout, or merely a new approach to his social media presence.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:48 IST
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Screengrab of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

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Published 29 May 2026, 05:48 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanInstagramalia bhattKaran JoharTrendingFilmyzilla

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