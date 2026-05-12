<p>When a child vanishes and bodies pile up in a secure suburb, Inspector <em>Kaalidas</em> (Bharath) digs past the locked gates into a complex, sinister criminal underworld.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Bharath, Ajay Karthi, Sangita, Bhavani Sre, Abarnathi, Ananth Nag and TM Karthik</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 12</p>.<p>From part-time footballer to Premier League legend, this is the story of Jamie Vardy’s unprecedented path and his rise to the top against all odds.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Jamie Vardy, Liverpool’s 2005 winning team and Vinnie Jones</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 12</p>.<p>A war between worlds ignites as Dante confronts his own devils and must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother, Vergil.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor Compton and Kevin Conroy</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 12</p>.<p>Martin Short looks back on a life fueled by joy in this documentary with classic clips, fresh interviews and star-studded, never-before-seen home movies.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Martin Short</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 12</p>.<p>This documentary revisits the French football team's controversial 2010 World Cup and the bus strike that sparked global headlines and national outrage.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Raymond Domenech and Sylvain Wiltord</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English & French</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 13</p>.<p>More swaps. More sparks. More drama. Reality stars from "Love Is Blind," "Love Island" and more shake up the game, but who'll find their perfect match?</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 13</p>.<p>A health worker in the backwoods of Wayanad is just trying to keep his head above water, juggling a messy personal life and the 24/7 care of his brother. That fragile peace is destroyed when a fugitive with a gun and a target on his back barges in, seeking a final hideout. As law enforcement surrounds the house, the medic finds himself trapped in a nightmare that tests exactly how much one man can bear before he snaps.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Kunchacko Boban, Sajin Gopu, Dileesh Pothan and Chidambaram</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>Malayalam</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 13</p>.<p>The four pals are back as new men, determined to be better than ever — but as life gets messy, they start to wonder if the world is ready for them.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Jeroen Spitzenberger, Eva Laurenssen, Waldemar Torenstra, Jennifer Hoffman and Frouke Verheijde</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 13</p>.<p>A relentless LAPD cop becomes obsessed with taking down the master thief behind a string of daring heists — and only one can come out on top.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Y’lan Noel and Matthew Law</p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 14</p>.<p>Haunted by guilt and doubt, Ryu flees Japan for Berlin and is saved by Korean boxer Johan. Their chance encounter binds their destiny for years to come.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Hayato Isomura, Ok Taec-yeon, Ai Hashimoto, Koshi Mizukami, Yutaro Furutachi, Lee Jae-yi, Chihiro Kato, Ken Yasuda, Kaho Minami, Tomokazu Miura </p><p><strong>Language</strong>:<strong> </strong>English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 14</p>.<p>In a dangerous game of shifting identities, Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi infiltrates Karachi’s underworld as the ruthless Hamza Ali Mazari. His goal is singular: dismantle the financial engines of terror and settle the score for 26/11. But as a power vacuum creates chaos in the syndicates, Jaskirat must stay sharp to survive his own deception.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix & JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi & others</p><p><strong>Date: </strong>May 15</p>.<p>Fed up with a rigged system, a young student turns whistleblower to expose the dangerous underworld of RPSE exam leaks. As she peels back the layers of the scam, she finds herself in the crosshairs of powerful people who will do anything to keep the lucrative business of stolen futures a secret.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu & others</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 15</p>.<p>In 1996, a village’s shared TV vanishes, sparking chaos and turning everyone against the local petty thief, Satish (Sai Tej). To clear his name, he must solve the mystery himself.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: AhaVideo</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Sai Tej, Vedha Jalandharr, Pradeep Kotte, Swathi Karimireddy, Amma Ramesh, Satyanarayana and Lathish</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Telugu</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 15</p>.<p>Set in the heartland, the film tests the ties of family and duty. Saif Ali Khan shines, bringing a gritty, lived-in intensity to a man caught in a messy moral crossfire.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 15</p>.<p>In the 1990s in Uttar Pradesh, Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda) hits a breaking point. With his marriage falling apart and his son now a murder suspect, the legendary cop must fight his most desperate battle yet to save his family.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Randeep Hooda, Abhimanyu Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Rajniesh Duggall and Amit Sial</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: May 15</p>