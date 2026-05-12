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This week on OTT | 'Dhurandhar 2' to 'Kartavya': 15 new releases to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & more

Check out this week’s latest releases to plan a stress-free binge-watching session.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 05:56 IST
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Kaalidas 2

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

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Devil May Cry: Season 2

Marty, Life Is Short

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The Bus: A French Football Mutiny

Perfect Match: Season 4

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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Roosters: Season 2

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Nemesis

Soul Mate

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Exam: The System Exposed

Thimmarajupalli TV

Kartavya

Inspector Avinash: Season 2

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Published 12 May 2026, 05:56 IST
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