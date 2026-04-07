<p>Magnus Carlsen, the undisputed GOAT of the board, finds his dominance threatened by Hans Niemann, a product of the digital chess boom. Their tension reaches a breaking point at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, where Niemann’s stunning upset over the world champion ignites a firestorm of cheating allegations that would fracture the chess world.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 7</p>.<p>A gripping look at the dangerous intersection of faith and control. This documentary follows an investigator and a director as they infiltrate a closed sect, risking everything to expose a fraudulent prophet’s crimes and deliver justice to his victims.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 8</p>.<p>Homelander has finally achieved total dominance, turning his ego into law. Kimiko is missing, the Boys are behind bars, and Annie’s resistance is crumbling under the weight of a Supe army. The only thing standing between the status quo and total extinction is the return of Billy Butcher. Armed with a lethal Supe-killing virus, he’s ready to trigger the ultimate endgame.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid </p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 8</p>.<p>A new era begins in the world of <em>The Handmaid’s Tale</em>. Witness the rise of a new generation as Agnes, the devout daughter of Gilead, and Daisy, an outsider from across the border, are thrust together in Aunt Lydia’s brutal finishing school. Amidst the gilded halls where obedience is enforced by divine decree, their forbidden alliance becomes the spark that will ignite a revolution against the regime.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar, Hulu</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Eva Foote, Rowan Blanchard, Kira Guloien, Amy Seimetz, Birva Pandya</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 8</p>.<p>More than just a dress. More than just a dance. For Rose and Jordan, eighteen is the tipping point where expectations meet reality. In this moving journey of growth and grit, two teens discover that the price of chasing a dream is high—but living without one is even higher.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Kyle Echarri, Yayo Aguila, Cris Villanueva, Xyriel Manabat</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 9</p>.<p>Experience the raw beauty and gritty reality of the Punjabi countryside. This series brings the renowned literary masterpiece to the screen, exploring the intricate social fabric and the timeless human struggles hidden within a quiet village. A must-watch exploration of heritage, culture and the ties that bind us.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Chaupal</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Poonam Sood, Prakash Gadhu, Babbal Rai, Lucky Dhaliwal</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Punjabi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 9</p>.<p>Dan Levy brings his signature storytelling to a brand-new original. Follow a family forced to reckon with their deepest regrets after a single, life-altering phone call. It’s a story about the messy, complicated, and often hilarious consequences of our biggest blunders.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Dan Levy, Jack Innanen</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 9</p>.<p>In this oddball Tamil thriller, an impossible crime sparks a viral sensation. A quiet Jailer’s world is turned upside down when a temple box vanishes from inside his own walls. As fame-seeking detectives muddy the waters with wild theories and live-streams, the investigation spirals into a hilarious mess. But amidst the noise, a brilliant criminal is playing a much deeper game. </p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Zee5</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Subash Selvam, Ramdoss, Rajesh Madhavan, Gauthami Nair</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 10</p>.<p>Money, power, and rural politics collide in this striking comedy-drama. Pavunu Thaayi has spent a lifetime making sure every rupee is accounted for, earning her a terrifying status among the locals. But as the dynamics of the village begin to shift, the story dives deep into the life of this uncompromising matriarch, revealing the emotional burdens that come with being the person everyone loves to hate.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Radhika Sarathkumar, Singampuli, Balasaravanan</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Tamil</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 10</p>.<p>Set in an alternate 21st-century Korea where kings still reign, Sung Hee-joo is a woman who refuses to let her status define her limits. To secure her future, she enters into a calculated marriage pact with Prince Yi Ahn. As the lines between their business arrangement and their true feelings begin to blur, they must navigate a court filled with tradition, scandal, and secret ambition.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: IU, Byeon Woo-seok, Noh Sang-hyun, Gong Seung-yeon</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Korean</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 10</p>.<p>Nalasopara rhythm meets South Bombay chic in a survival story like no other. As the city submerges under record rainfall, two lovers from opposite worlds face a terrifying new reality: a man-eating crocodile sharing their sanctuary. It’s a race against the tide and a cold-blooded killer in a tense, gritty thriller where status means nothing and survival means everything.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor, Parul Gulati</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Hindi</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 10</p>.<p>Nature provides the fury, but the ocean provides the teeth. As a category-five hurricane rips through a coastal town, the rising floodwaters bring a terrifying new inhabitant to the streets: a swarm of relentless sharks. In a world turned upside down by wind and water, the survivors must turn their flooded neighbourhood into a battlefield or become part of the food chain.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 10</p>.<p>The year is 199X, and the ashes of nuclear fire have left the world in ruin. In a lawless desert where only the brutal survive, Kenshiro—the sole heir to the lethal Hokuto Shinken style—walks a path of vengeance. Marked by seven scars and driven by the memory of his stolen love, Yuria, he delivers explosive justice to the tyrants of the wasteland, one pressure point at a time.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Prime Video</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Daiki Yamashita, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Mao Ichimichi</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: Japanese </p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 11</p>.<p>After hanging up his gloves, undefeated king Tyson Fury faces his toughest opponent yet, a simple life in the suburbs. This heartfelt reality series offers an all-access pass into the colourful, unpredictable and surprisingly tender world of the man behind the 'Gypsy King' persona, proving that his biggest victories happen at home.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: Netflix</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Tyson Fury, Paris Fury, Prince John James Fury</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 12</p>.<p>Lust, likes and a loss of innocence. Follow a circle of friends as they but through a neon-soaked reality of sex, drugs and sudden violence. As they chase validation across social networks, they discover that the hardest part of being young isn't fitting in, but rather it’s surviving the intensity of your own emotions in a world that’s always watching.</p><p><strong>Where to watch</strong>: JioHotstar</p><p><strong>Cast</strong>: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney</p><p><strong>Language</strong>: English</p><p><strong>Date</strong>: April 12</p>