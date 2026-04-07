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This Week’s Hottest OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar & Others

From Radhikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' to Zendaya in 'Euphoria', check out this week’s must-watch OTT releases for an ultimate stress-free binge session.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:40 IST
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Untold: Chess Mates

Trust Me: The False Prophet (April 8)

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The Boys: Season 5

The Testaments

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18th Rose

Tootan Wala Khooh

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Big Mistakes

Kaakee Circus

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Thaai Kizhavi

Perfect Crown

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Tu Yaa Main

Thrash

Fist of the North Star: HOKUTO NO KEN

At Home With The Furys: Season 2

Euphoria: Season 3

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Published 07 April 2026, 06:40 IST
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