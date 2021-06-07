Thought it would be impossible but adapted: Palak Muchhal on recording 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' remotely

Noted singer Palak Muchhal. who recorded the song Kya Kiya Hain Tune at her home studio due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says she 'adapted to' working remotely despite initial reservations.

"I initially felt that it would be impossible to record the song remotely from my home studio. I, however, soon adapted to the process. Frankly, it does not feel awkward anymore," she told DH in an exclusive interview.

Kya Kiya Hai Tune, which was used in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, has been composed by Amaal Malik and shows romantic relationships in a different light.

"The music director gave a clear brief and a specific narration. I was asked to make it lively and emotional," added the singer.

Palak, who hails from Indore, was interested in music from a young age and worked on six non-film albums as a teenager, honing her skills. She eventually made her Bollywood debut, singing a few lines in the title song of Himesh Reshammiya's popular film Damadamm. It was, however, the Sohail Sen-composed Lapataa from Ek Tha Tiger that established her as a force to be reckoned with.



She also received praise for Meri Aashiqui and Chaahun Main Ya Na from the 2013 release Aashiqui. The singer suffered a setback when her songs from Policegiri and Zanjeer failed to live up to expectations. She eventually bounced back with the Ice Cream Khaungi track from The Xpose, which reunited her with HR.



She made an impact in Telugu and Kannada cinema with her work in films such as Size Zero, Mukunda Murari, and Nee Jathaga Nenundali. The musical sensation is also active in Bengali films.

"It feels good to work with so many talented musicians. They are like teachers and you learn something from them each day, I am blessed that I get to translate their vision into songs" she said.



It remains to be seen whether Palak is able to keep the momentum going in the coming years.