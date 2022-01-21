Three films of PRK Productions to stream on Prime

Three films of PRK Productions to stream on Prime

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the release of three Kannada films from the banner of the late Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions. As a mark of respect to the Kannada superstar, the streaming giant has made five films of PRK Productions free for all from February 1 to 28. 

The upcoming films to stream on Prime Video from the PRK Productions are 'One Cut Two Cut' starring Danish Sait and directed by Vamsi Bhogaraju, 'Family Pack' from the team of the entertaining family drama 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi' and Satya Prakash's third flick 'Man of the Match'. 

"Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers the world over," Prime Video said in a statement. 

The five films free to watch are 'Kavaludaari', 'Law', 'Maya Bazar', 'French Biriyani' and 'Yuvarathnaa'. Puneeth passed away at 46 due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. 

