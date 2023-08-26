Throwback: Bollywood spies who fought locusts, flew cars, and freed abducted scientists

Fearless Nadia’s 'Khilari' would be the most notable exception for its strong female players, including the film’s joyfully evil antagonist. Largely forgotten, it’s one of the last projects of the 1930-40s feminist action star. Nadia plays an elite agent who teams up with a young male colleague and two competent women to take down Golden Dragon – a fierce, fabulously dressed criminal mastermind. Beyond the formulaic plot, sloppy aesthetics and didactic dialogues, Khilari’s slight subversion deserves credit. Women being savvy, fun, and significant to the story — doesn’t happen very often in our films. Nearly 60 at the time, Nadia was no longer the lithe action legend she used to be. But as a last hurrah to her glory days, the actress sportingly does the heavy-lifting here — stunts, comedy bits, and her famed dialoguebaazi – and remains as inspiring as ever.