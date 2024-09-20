'Thug Life': Streaming rights to Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie sold for unprecedented amount to Netflix

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, one of the most anticipated movies in Kollywood. The movie marks the Nayakan duo's reunion after three decades and has massive expectation from the industry.

The film is said to span across three distinct time periods, with 'Ulaganayagan' playing multiple characters. The much-anticipated movie boasts of a stellar cast, including Silambarasan, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. AR Rahman is composing the music, with Ravi K Chandran handling the cinematography.

As the film nears the completion of its shoot, the business deals have begun, and it's creating significant buzz within the Tamil cinema industry. Sources confirm to DH that the movie has landed a groundbreaking deal with a popular streaming giant. The streaming right for this magnum-opus has been secured by Netflix for a massive Rs 149.7 crore.

In a telephone conversation with DH, film distributor Kartik Ravivarma confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, the deal has been struck. Netflix has purchased the rights for Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece for a remarkable Rs 149.7 crore. This marks one of the highest deals for Tamil movies.”

“After Vikram, Kamal Haasan's business has experienced significant growth, while Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan series has been well-received by audiences. Their reunion generated excitement with the announcement, and as the film approaches the final stages of shooting, the business has soared and set to achieve new heights in Tamil Cinema.”