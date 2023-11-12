'Tiger 3' review: Smart writing is saving grace of this actioner

Salman Khan's introduction as Tiger fails to impress. It feels like a musical piece that falls flat after a sonorous initiation. Maneesh Sharma continues to lose on such big moments that could have provided a strong cerebral release.

That doesn’t mean the film is out of reach all the time. Anckur Chaudhry's brilliant dialogues and the strong plot balances the narrative — all thanks to Sridhar Raghavan's engaging writing. In a film with Salman Khan at the centre, it is an ultimate triumph for the writing to do the heavy lifting. There are surprises waiting at every corner.

Neither does the making provide Khan the platform to unleash nor does he seem to be taking the extra trouble. He is like a piece of doused-out firewood that has long forgotten how to burn. There are moments when his presence really hits the mark, but these are not plenty.

Apart from some smirks, some smiles, and some wailing, there is nothing else to his performance. It is difficult not to connect his mindset in front of the camera to the name of the rescue plan through which the film begins: "Mission Timepass."

Emraan Hashmi is the other saving grace of the film, and he just hits it out of the park with what he does. He is menacing and right on top of his game. Katrina Kaif is believable in all that she does, and her action sequences induce a lot of heat.

Tiger 3 had some of the elements to make it a roaring affair, but it failed to deliver in full swing. It still remains a watchable film, especially in the tightly woven and comparatively nicely executed second half. But that is not something you want to expect from a Salman Khan actioner in the YRF Spy Universe that delivered Pathaan and War in the past. With only expectations soaring high, Tiger 3 just makes you settle for less.