Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan's action drama promises a visual treat

A complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan.

2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13 is the New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Salman Khan is back to reprise his much-loved role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. The trailer sets up the plot of the film and shows Tiger embark on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeance-fuelled action entertainer.

In Tiger Ka Message, Salman revealed that Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at any cost!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The movie also has an extended cameo of Shah Ruh Khan and is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu languages.