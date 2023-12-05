‘Tiger’ attends Kolkata’s prestigious film festival while ‘Pathaan’ skips

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, Banerjee shared that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t come as he is not keeping well. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been Bengal’s brand ambassador, also couldn’t make it, as he is busy promoting his daughter’s film, the chief minister mentioned.

The chief minister, while highlighting the readiness of the state in providing all support for shooting of films, requested “bhaijaan”, Kapoor and Bhatt to make films in Bengal.

“There are so many good locations… Now, for the Mumbai (film) industry, Bengal is the film destination… The infrastructure is ready. Come, join, involve our (film) industry also. Please promote Bengal’s film industry. We have talented boys and girls,” she said.

Banerjee asked Khan to promise that he will come back. Khan enquired, if it was for shooting of films, and responded that he will definitely come. “You have to come here (to the state), do films, and win hearts,” the chief minister said, promising all the support. “If there is any Royal Bengal Tiger, it’s Bengal (itself),” she told the actor, whose film Tiger 3 – third of a series, got released recently.

Banerjee also asked Khan whether he will come to the film festival next time, to which he nodded. Further, she also asked him to come over for Bhai Dooj. “Living on, we will also celebrate Raksha Bandhan, next time,” she said, adding that collective efforts are important. “If you need, call us, we will come over. If we need, then you must come,” she said.

Sinha, who represents Trinamool Congress as an MP in the Lok Sabha, observed that leading film actors from the state are also MPs, and have been brought into politics by Banerjee. Sinha said that many individuals question him about the intent of moving into politics. Referring to a quote, Sinha said that “good” people, from any field, must come forward into politics, because if they don’t, then they should be ready to be governed by the “bad” people.

Sinha said that ups-and-downs are part of life. “What should I say about Mamataji. She is much more experienced than me. She’s the only leader – tried, tested, and is successful. Still, in some situations… I am not talking about any specific party, nor of politics,” he said. Reciting an Urdu couplet, Sinha said Banerjee should not feel nervous, given today’s situation. “You are an iron lady with a very kind heart. We have to continue,” he said.

“Bengal is not afraid, and we love India… We love our motherland. We love all religions, we love all castes, we love all creeds. Whatever comes, they cannot divide us. Nobody can divide us. We are universal, we are for humanity,” Banerjee stated.