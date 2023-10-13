'Tiger' hero can take on an army of people with his bare hands: Salman Khan

He adds, “The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”

“I like how Tiger has been presented on the big screen by YRF and that’s what has caught the fancy of the audience. They like to see Tiger in action because they know they will get to see some of the most gritty and coolest action sequences ever. I hope they love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date,” concluded Salman Khan.

The internet is in a frenzy with the anticipation of the trailer of Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. This film is set to reveal the next chapter of how Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF Spy Universe that has so far delivered a blockbuster result at the box office. The YRF Spy Universe films so far are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.