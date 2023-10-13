'Tiger' hero can take on an army of people with his bare hands: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is set to unveil the trailer of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 on October 16. The makers Yash Raj Films revealed that the trailer will be unveiled at 12 noon through an unseen image of Salman aka Tiger ready to tear apart his opponents with his iron chain-clad bare hands!
Salman says that the action of the film will be ‘raw, realistic yet spectacular’ and the new image sets the tone for what to expect from the trailer --Tiger will be on the hunt to destroy his nemesis with brute force. The YRF Spy Universe film, Tiger 3 is set to release during Diwali.
“The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is ok to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished,” says Salman.
He adds, “The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”
“I like how Tiger has been presented on the big screen by YRF and that’s what has caught the fancy of the audience. They like to see Tiger in action because they know they will get to see some of the most gritty and coolest action sequences ever. I hope they love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date,” concluded Salman Khan.
The internet is in a frenzy with the anticipation of the trailer of Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. This film is set to reveal the next chapter of how Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF Spy Universe that has so far delivered a blockbuster result at the box office. The YRF Spy Universe films so far are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.