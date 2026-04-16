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TIME 100 2026: Ranbir Kapoor becomes the sole Indian actor to earn a spot in this year's list

Ranbir has joined international figures such as Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani and Ben Stiller.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:02 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir KapoorTrendingFilmyzilla

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