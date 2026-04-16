<p>The list of 100 most influential people by TIME Magazine is out, and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has earned a spot. Notably, the <em>Ramayana</em> star is the only Indian actor to receive the honour this year. He has joined international figures such as Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani and Ben Stiller. </p><p>Beyond the world of cinema, the list also celebrated the global impact of other Indians, including Google's Sundar Pichai, YouTube chief Neal Mohan and chef Vikas Khanna. Every year, TIME Magazine’s TIME 100 list recognises the world’s most influential figures across politics, entertainment, business, sports and the arts.</p><p>Ranbir's profile in the magazine was written by fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who featured in TIME 100 in 2020. In the write-up, Ayushmann lauded Ranbir as a brilliant storyteller who transcends box-office numbers through simple authenticity and deep emotional resonance.</p><p>“There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Ayushmann wrote.</p><p>Further highlighting how Ranbir’s performances have reshaped audience expectations, the article read: "In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels – box-office numbers, fan frenzy, and opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity."</p><p>The profile also recognised his global storytelling impact, saying, "Ranbir isn't just a movie star – he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures."</p>