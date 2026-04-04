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TN 2026 Press Meet: Makers shut down spoof rumours, says film won't offend Thalapathy Vijay or any party

Makers of TN 2026 are confident that the movie is not just a spoof but a full-fledged family entertainer that delivers a perfect dose ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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