<p>The release of the <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/tn-2026-thanga-natchathiram-teaser-mocks-superstars-political-debut-set-to-hit-theatres-on-april-10-3954770">TN 2026</a></em> teaser sent shockwaves throughout Tamil cinema and Thalapathy Vijay’s fanbase over the last couple of days. Early glimpses of the movie made a massive noise across Tamil Nadu, leading the audience to believe that the movie is a spoof of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/why-did-vijay-s-power-share-bomb-fizzle-3921075">Thalapathy Vijay.</a> </p><p>The teaser shows the protagonist, Gulkand Kumar, copying Vijay’s iconic mannerisms, raising curiosity about the film. However, all the speculations were put to rest by the makers in a press meet, held yesterday, where they clarified the film’s true essence.</p><p>“There were plenty of memes about one particular look, but the film actually features multiple looks. Some claimed it was targeting a specific party, but that person (#ThalapathyVijay) is like a lion—how could anyone ever try to defame a lion?” said filmmaker Umapathy Ramaiah.</p><p>Supporting the film further, actor Thambi Ramaiah, who is also the director’s father and part of the project, said, “Dear Thalapathy Vijay, Natty previously worked on Youth and Puli, and I’ve shared screen with him in three films. While the teaser faced some criticism, dear Adhav Arjuna, you’ve always remained loyal to your parties—I promise, this film won’t offend you.”</p>.Can Vijay's fan clubs give TVK a pride of place at Fort St George?.<p>Natty, who plays <em>Gulkand Kumar</em> in the movie, said, "As Umapathi said, Thalapathy Vijay is a lion. I have seen that lion up close. We have no intention of defaming him. My best wishes to the TVK brothers. I hope this reaches Adhav Arjuna sir"</p><p>When questioned about whether his character’s appearance and body language were a mere carbon copy of Thalapathy Vijay, Natty Natraj completely dismissed the idea of simple mimicry. He said, “Even Thalapathy wouldn't complain about what we've done. What you saw in the teaser is just 1% of the story. I’m playing four unique looks in this film, following a deep, evolving character arc. It's much bigger than just one impression."</p><p>Amid a strong and severe backlash from TVK supporters and Thalapathy Vijay fans, the makers of <em>TN 2026</em> are confident that the movie is not just a spoof but a full-fledged family entertainer that delivers a perfect dose ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.</p>.<p><strong>About TN 2026</strong></p><p>This film narrates the incredible journey of a migrant from the North who starts out running a pan shop and ends up as a cinema superstar. As his influence grows and his fan base expands, he transitions from the silver screen to the political arena, launching a party with the singular goal of becoming the state’s Chief Minister.</p><p>Helmed by Umapathy Ramaiah, the movie stars Natty Natraj, Thambi Ramaiah, MS Bhaskar, Malaisamy Ilavarasu, Yashika Aannand, Chandini Tamilarasan, Redin Kingsley and Vadivukkarasi in key roles. Backed by Kannan Ravi under the banner Kannan Ravi Groups, the movie is all set to hit on April 10, 2026.</p>