<p>For the first time since being sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister, Vijay stepped out for a personal function on May 29. </p><p>The actor-politician took a brief break from his official duties to make a private, hush-hush visit to the house-warming ceremony of Jagadish Palanisamy, his manager and the co-producer of <em>Jana Nayagan</em>.</p>.<p>Visuals of CM Joseph C. Vijay arriving and interacting with Jagadish’s parents are currently trending online. Leaving many pleasantly surprised, the Tamil Nadu CM swapped his standard political uniform of a black suit and white shirt for a traditional dhoti and shirt.</p>.Emotional scenes mark Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.<p>Vijay’s visit to his manager’s new residence quickly drew sharp criticism from the opposition. The DMK took to social media to slam the Chief Minister, accusing him of prioritizing a personal house-warming ceremony over state matters by allegedly cancelling the scheduled Singappen (Lioness) Task Force event to attend his manager's function.</p>.'C Joseph Vijay ennum naan...': TVK President assumes office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.<p>Earlier, Vijay’s official trip to Delhi faced heavy backlash online, with many questioning the inclusion of celebrity hairstylist Jagadish Awasthi in his delegation.</p><p>Social media was flooded with criticism, with netizens questioning why a hairstylist is accompanying a politician on his official duties. Many said that administration is not a movie set where a celebrity needs a glamorous entourage.</p>.From Thalapathy to Muthalamaichar | Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: Key highlights from event.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay has completely ignored the recent wave of criticism from the opposition, choosing instead to focus entirely on state administration. Maintaining a media-silent approach to the controversy, he continues to direct his energy toward the implementation of public welfare projects.</p>