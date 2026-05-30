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TN CM Joseph C Vijay attends manager's house-warming function; visuals go viral

Leaving many pleasantly surprised, the Tamil Nadu CM swapped his standard political uniform of a black suit and white shirt for a traditional dhoti and shirt.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 05:49 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil NaduTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrending

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