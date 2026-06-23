'To the person who makes it all worth it': Trisha can't take eyes off Vijay in sweet birthday post

<p>As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Joseph Vijay </a>celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, fans believed something was amiss. </p><p>And no it wasn't about luxury gifts or grand celebrations, but a simple wish instead.</p><p>All eyes were glued on actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trisha#google_vignette">Trisha Krishnan's </a>Instagram as fans anticipated her special birthday wish for Vijay. However, to fans' disappointment, Trisha didn't post anything for him at all. </p><p>Soon speculation was rife that whether Trisha has unfollowed Vijay as fans started putting two and two together.</p><p>But the fans' wish has been granted as Trisha has finally shared a picture with Vijay.</p><p>On June 23, Trisha took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Vijay, who is smiling ears to ears, as Trisha is busy admiring him and is unable to take her eyes off him.</p>.'The only nose I allow in my business': Trisha's cryptic note takes subtle dig at trolls amid her rumoured relationship with Vijay.<p>And to make the celebration even more special, there was not one or two but five cakes for the actor-turned politician.</p><p>She captioned the post, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis)."</p><p>Trisha, who has been frequently posting cryptic captions for some time now, also had a cryptic element in the caption. She added, "00.00," with a sparkle emoji possibly hinting that the celebrations took place at 12 am on June 22.</p><p>The picture gave a sigh of relief for those who thought that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay as several others pointed out that she had never followed him at the first place.</p><p>Trisha sending her wishes to Vijay on his birthday has been an annual tradition for the duo for a few years now.</p>.Happy Birthday Joseph Vijay | Nayanthara, Raghava Lawrence, Dulquer Salman & others send wishes to Tamil Nadu CM.<p>Vijay and Trisha's relationship has been a topic of speculation for quite some time now.</p><p>Amid all the rumours, Vijay's wife Sangeetha had also filed for divorce citing his extramarital affair with an unnamed actress.</p><p>The divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha have been adjourned to August 7 by the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court.</p>