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'To the person who makes it all worth it': Trisha can't take eyes off Vijay in sweet birthday post

On June 23, Trisha took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Vijay, who is smiling ears to ears, as Trisha is busy admiring him and is unable to take her eyes off him.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:51 IST
Entertainment NewsbirthdayTrendingTrishaJoseph VijayFilmyzilla

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