'Toaster' movie review: A funny toaster mayhem 

<p>A tired Ramakanth returns home from work, his hands instinctively reaching for the switchboard to turn off the mosquito repellent — to save electricity. As he moves through the house, he switches off every appliance in sight. That’s Ramakanth for you: a miserly middle-class man who will go to any length to save money — or rather, spend little.</p>.<p>He lives with his wife Shilpa in Mumbai and takes her out on “lunch dates” to eat langar at a nearby gurudwara. He switches off his scooter engine and holds on to a truck to “save” fuel. Details like this make Ramakanth amusing, and his shenanigans land as quietly comic. There is some level of innocence to his actions — that of an average Indian’s battle with everyday inflation.</p>.<p>Ramakanth’s life soon takes a dark turn when he becomes obsessed with an “expensive” toaster his wife gifted at a wedding. Entangled in murder and mayhem, “Ramu” is forced into bizarre and absurd circumstances. It’s interesting how an entire narrative is built around a toaster. The bizarre scenarios make the film a compelling watch. There is some amount of silly comedy that makes some parts tiresome.</p>.<p>‘Toaster’ has an appealing visual aesthetic that blends with an urban hip-hop background score, making the movie look quirky and messy.</p>.'Mayasabha' movie review: Slow-burn that never quite ignites.<p>Rajkummar Rao is effortless in making one giggle, and Sanya Malhotra’s Shilpa, whose only escape are the crime thrillers she watches, adds some amount of exaggeration to the dark comedy. However, it is Archana Puran Singh, (Mrs Pherwani) who is the real winner.</p>