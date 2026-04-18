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'Toaster' movie review: A funny toaster mayhem 

‘Toaster’ has an appealing visual aesthetic that blends with an urban hip-hop background score, making the movie look quirky and messy.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:37 IST
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Toaster Hindi (Netflix)
2.5/5
Director:Vivek Daschaudary
Cast:Rajkummar Rao Sanya Malhotra Archana Puran Singh
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:37 IST
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