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Tollywood gets SOP to check digital film piracy

Anti Piracy Unit of TGCSB has also launched a new Anti-Piracy Disclaimer to be displayed before movie screenings across theatres.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:31 IST
Entertainment NewsTeluguTelanganaPiracyTollywood

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