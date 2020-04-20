Tom and Jerry, Popeye director Gene Deitch passes away

Oscar-winning animator Gene Deitch, credited with directing episodes of world-famous cartoons Tom and Jerry and Popeye, passed away at the age of 95, accoring to media reports.

Deitch's Czech publisher Petr Himmel said to AP that he died unexpectedly in his Prague apartment, without giving further details.

Gene Deitch, born Eugene Merril Deitch in 1924, was world-renowned for various cartoons such as Munro, which won him an Academy Award in 1960 - though some of his most wide-reaching work remains in multiple episodes of Popeye and Tom and Jerry, which commanded prime-time slots on various channels around the world.

Interestingly, Deitch originally had misgivings about Tom and Jerry portayal of violence, but soon came to realise that nobody took the violence seriously, and came to regard it as a 'David and Goliath' tale.

Deitch is survived by his three children, who are all artists and comic book writers.

