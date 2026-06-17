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Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan set for Mumbai visit for ‘The Odyssey’ India premiere; date & venue revealed

The movie's upcoming Mumbai premiere represents one of the most high-profile and monumental Hollywood promotional events ever held in India.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:12 IST
Entertainment NewsTom HollandTrendingMatt DamonChristopher NolanInceptionInterstellarOppenheimerHollywood NewsFilmyzilla

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