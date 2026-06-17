Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan set for Mumbai visit for ‘The Odyssey’ India premiere; date & venue revealed

<p>The Academy Award-winning visionary behind <em>Oppenheimer, Dunkirk, Tenet, Interstellar, Inception</em> and <em>The Dark Knight</em> trilogy, Christopher Nolan, will be in India to attend the special screening of <em>The Odyssey</em> in Mumbai. </p><p>Joining him at this exclusive event are Matt Damon and Tom Holland alongside Emma Thomas. <em>The Odyssey</em> will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.</p>.Christopher Nolan's next film titled 'The Odyssey', an adaptation of Homer's epic.<p>Universal Pictures International and the creative team have officially added Mumbai to The Odyssey’s international premiere tour, realising a massive fanbase for the film, the same as in London, Paris and New York. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical debut on July 17.</p><p>As the first feature film ever shot entirely on IMAX cameras, <em>The Odyssey</em> utilized cutting-edge, brand-new IMAX film tech during its worldwide production. This visual spectacle will make its grand Indian debut at the PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.</p>.John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie join cast of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.<p>Featuring an elite ensemble cast, the film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan produce the highly anticipated project through their production company, Syncopy.</p><p>Penned and directed by Christopher Nolan, <em>The Odyssey</em> adapts Homer’s classic epic of Odysseus’s ten-year journey home following the collapse of Troy, bringing it to life for IMAX audiences globally.</p>.Tickets for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sell out in minutes.<p>The movie's upcoming Mumbai premiere represents one of the most high-profile and monumental Hollywood promotional events ever held in India.</p><p>Advance ticket booking for the IMAX screenings of <em>The Odyssey</em> has officially launched in theaters throughout India. Cinema lovers can secure their seats early, with India among the first global markets to open ticket sales for the highly anticipated film.</p>