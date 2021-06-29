Took up 'Cold Case' to connect with my Kerala roots, says Suchitra Pillai

Actor Suchitra Pillai, who plays a key role in Prithviraj's upcoming film Cold Case, says she took up the movie as she wanted to connect with her 'Malayali roots'. The seasoned performer added that she enjoyed working on the flick as it was shot in a 'beautiful' house.

"I wanted to get back to my Malayali roots and visit Kerala. The director told me that he could see only me in that role, so I was happy to take it up. We shot at a nice location and in a beautiful house. I also got to meet a few relatives she told DH.

Pillai, who was born in Ernakulam, began her acting career in the early 90s with international films before shifting to Hindi cinema. She soon carved a niche in the industry with her work in critically-acclaimed films such as Page 3, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Fashion. She left an impact on the TV world with shows such as Ghar Jamai and Hip Hip Hurray. In 2015, she made her Mollywood debut with a supporting role in Mohanlal's Oppam, which received positive reviews. She hopes that Cold Case, her second Mollywood outing, receives a positive response and finds wide patronage.

"It is being released in 240 countries and I feel everyone will like this. It is an interesting watch," said Pillai.

It was to be released in theatres but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to release digitally tomorrow (June 30) on Amazon Prime Video

Cold Case, touted to be a horror-thriller, has been directed by cinematographer-turned filmmaker Tanu Balak and revolves around what happens when a cop decides to investigate a 'homicide'. Its trailer suggests that it will deal with the conflict between rational thinking/science and 'dark forces'. It features Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with the Tamil flick Aruvi, as the leading lady and marks her Mollywood debut. The cast includes Rajesh Hebbar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Alencier Ley Lopez.



The actor, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She garnered attention with her work in the web series Bebaakee, starring Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti Rajput.She was also part of the Shah Rukh Khan-backed Betaal. It remains to be seen if Cold Case proves to be another feather in her cap