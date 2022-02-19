'Toolsidas Junior' trailer review: Sanjay Dutt-Rajiv Kapoor's movie promises to be a heartwarming sports drama

T-Series on Friday unveiled the official trailer of the Ashutosh Gowariker-backed movie Toolsidas Junior much to the delight of fans. It features the late Rajiv Kapoor, best known for his work in the 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili, in the role of a snooker player and marks his final appearance on the big screen. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.

A touching tale

Gowariker is widely regarded as the master of the underdog saga. Take the 2001 release Lagaan for instance. The Aamir Khan-starrer revolved around a group of farmers that locks horns with the 'British Raj' in a bid to escape taxation and celebrated David's victory over a Goliath. Toolsidas Junior appears to be set in a similar space as it's apparently an emotional and heartwarming story about the young protagonist's attempts to overcome the odds while trying to restore his father's glory.

Rajiv shines bright

Rajiv became an overnight sensation in the 1980s when Ram Teri Ganga Maili emerged as a massive hit at the box office. His subsequent releases, however, did not do as well as expected. The star quit acting after the release of Zimmedaaar in 1990 to work behind-the-scenes on films such as Henna and Prem Granth. The trailer gives fans a glimpse of his untapped potential as he channels the insecurities and vulnerabilities associated with his character quite well . A scene in which he makes a promise to his son stands out in particular. Toolidas Junior might prove to be a fitting send-off for the underrated actor if the screenplay does justice to what appears to be a promising premise.

Dutt's the way

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a snooker legend in the film. His lively new avatar is a treat for fans, which indicates that he may prove to be the film's surprise package. His character appears to be a ray of hope for the distraught protagonist. Their scenes might add a new layer to Toolsidas Junior if the execution is up to the mark. Dutt's punchlines, which include gems such as 'Jaundice ko Rajinikanth ka punch' and 'Mithun ka disco kick', are as effective as can be. 'Baba' experimented with his image when he played the role of a cricket coach in Torbaaz but the results weren't satisfactory. Toolisdas Junior may prove to be a better experience for his fans in this regard.

The dark horse

The trailer confirms that Toolsidas Junior will release in theatres on March 4, unlike films such as Laxmii and Gehraiyaam which premiered directly on OTT. The film industry partly regained hits mojo last year after the lockdown when films such as Sooryavanshi, Tadap and Antim opened to a fair response at the box office. It, however, suffered a setback again because of the 'third wave' of the Covid pandemic. Rajkummar Rao's latest movie Badhaai Do recently made an impact at the box office, giving those associated with the industry a reason to rejoice. Gangubai Kathiawadi, slated to premiere in theatres on February 25, to is likely to rake in the moolah.

Judging by the trailer, Toolsidas Junior isn't likely to be a major box office draw as it lacks commercial elements such as action scenes and 'massy' dialogues. It, however, has the potential to emerge as the choice of the family audience. If this happens it might exceed expectations on the commercial front.

