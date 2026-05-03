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Top 5 Hollywood Openers at the Indian Box Office in 2026

Here’s a look at the top five Hollywood movies with the highest box-office openings in India in 2026 (as of May 2).
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 06:01 IST
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The Devil Wears Prada 2

Michael

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Project Hail Mary

The Mummy

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The Super Mario Galaxy

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Published 03 May 2026, 06:01 IST
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