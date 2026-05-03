<p>Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's fashion sequel arrived in India with a bang, minting Rs 5.50 crore on its opening day. While Friday accounted for Rs 3.80 crore of that total (across 1,644 shows), early paid previews on Thursday helped boost the numbers. Currently, the film’s Indian box office tally sits at a net of Rs 5.50 crore and an estimated gross of RS 6.57 crore, as per Sacnik.</p>.<p>The Michael Jackson biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jaafar Jackson, received a warm reception in India, with the movie collecting Rs 5.4 crore on its release day. This collection (including paid previews) suggests the massive local demand for the "King of Pop's" life. The film chronicles Michael Jackson's personal history alongside his unparalleled musical journey.</p>.<p>The adaptation of Andy Weir’s sci-fi novel made a decent debut in India. This space-survival epic, which revolves around a solitary astronaut's mission to rescue humanity, managed to collect Rs 2.25 crore on day 1. Despite facing scheduling delays and a limited screen count, the film's gripping premise clearly resonated with the Indian audience.</p>.<p>Lee Cronin’s fresh take on <em>The Mummy</em> proved to be a mega hit in India. With the Indian audience showering love on this modern reimagining of the classic adventure-horror franchise, the movie minted Rs 1.7 crore net on its release date. This bold new vision successfully bridges the gap between old-school chills and contemporary suspense.</p>.<p>The latest animated instalment in the franchise takes its legendary protagonist on a cosmic journey far outside his traditional Mushroom Kingdom setting. The film made an impressive debut in India with a respectable Rs 90 lakh net collection on day 1.</p>