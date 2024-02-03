Top Gun, Fighter andthe politics of aerial drama

Just a year later, on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, the aerial thriller Fighter was released here. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, it is now showing in cinemas across the country. Fighter has, to an extent, set a benchmark for Indian aerial combat films. Its stunts are impressive, but it fails to accurately depict the nuances of aerial combat. Granted, the intent is profit and propaganda, and not authenticity. In the second half, the film strays from the war film template, turning the narrative into a battle of religions, pitting “us” (Hindus, Indians) against “them” (Muslims and Pakistan).