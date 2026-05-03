Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Topi khud pehno, kisi ko pehnao nahi...': Salman Khan’s candid life lesson goes viral

The 'Dabangg of Bollywood' has kept his social media presence incredibly active and continues to share glimpses from his life with his massive fan base.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 12:33 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanBollywood newsTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us