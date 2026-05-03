<p>Be it walking a red carpet, a new movie announcement or a simple social media post, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman%20khan">Salman Khan</a> makes headlines with every move he makes.</p><p>From the viral simplicity of his "Zinta team won kya?" tweet to his frequent social media posts about his personal life, the '<em>Dabangg</em> of Bollywood' has kept his social media presence incredibly active and continues to share glimpses from his life with his massive fan base.</p><p>On Sunday afternoon, Khan set social media on fire with a candid life lesson, garnering widespread reactions from netizens.</p>.Salman Khan steals the show with cameo as Jiva Mahala in 'Raja Shivaji'.<p>The superstar treated fans to a glimpse of his farmhouse life, sharing a series of photos that set social media ablaze. Looking effortlessly cool in a classic black fedora and a simple black T-shirt, the actor's casual vibe struck a chord with netizens instantly. Within moments, the post was flooded with lakhs of likes and thousands of comments, proving once again that even a relaxed day is a major event for his followers.</p><p>"Thinking yeh hai kisi bhi field mai. Soch lo samaj lo clear ho jao decision lo aur sab bhool ke aage badho," Salman Khan wrote. Adding a touch of humour, he said, "topi se yaad aaya topi khud pehno kisi ko pehnao nahi na kisi ko pehnane do."</p>.<p>The post came like a sweet surprise for Salmaniacs, who showered the comments section with praise for his look, with many describing him as "extremely fit and handsome".</p><p>Earlier in the day, Khan melted hearts across the nation by sharing a sweet moment with his pet, Sukh, in a post that quickly went viral. </p><p>Even with a packed schedule filming for Vamshi Paidpally’s upcoming project, the superstar is making a conscious effort to let fans in on his world. By sharing these candid glimpses of his personal life, he’s managed to make his social media presence feel more connected and personal than ever.</p>